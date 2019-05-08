Politics

Mandela memories shared by Orlando West voters

08 May 2019 - 14:12 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Emily Mahlatsi, 91, arrives at Orlando West High School, where she is voting in the general elections.
Emily Mahlatsi, 91, arrives at Orlando West High School, where she is voting in the general elections.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo/TimesLIVE

It was a busy, chilly Wednesday morning in Vilakazi Street, Orlando West, as hundreds cast their votes just a few metres from the one-time Mandela home.

"Winnie was our neighbour. She was passionate about the struggle and freedom of this country. I voted to make a difference and honour her," said Daniel Mazibuko.

Nelson Mandela and his first two wives famously lived in a small house on Vilakazi Street in the Soweto suburb. The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela subsequently became a longtime resident of an upmarket home in Maseli Street in the same suburb until her death last year.



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Click here to use our elections website to browse past results for your area and track election results

Approximately 2,000 people applied to cast their votes at Orlando West High School. A number of them in the early queue were elderly citizens who arrived warmly dressed, excited to cast their votes despite the cold weather, and filled with pride at the achievements of their erstwhile neighbours.

Mazibuko urged the government to prioritise issues around housing, electricity and the elderly on its agenda.

Another resident said while she understood it would take time for everybody to be satisfied with the government's performance, she could not wait to vote.

"I could not sleep since yesterday, voting is such a privilege to me. You know back in the apartheid era, we used to watch white people do it, so now, even me, I have the right to do so, it's very nice," said 71-year-old Norah Ndlovu.

While she had voted in the past elections, Ndlovu said it felt like a dream each time.

"A lot of people won't understand, even my kids don't understand because they were not born during apartheid," she said.

Queue time: Voters talk soccer, mental health and the environment

Voters lined up behind the stand of the Astroturf hockey field at Wits Education Campus in Parktown to cast their vote on a cold election-day morning ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Jacob Zuma's prediction: 'There will be no surprises in these elections'

Former president Jacob Zuma says he does not anticipate any upsets in the 2019 general elections.
Politics
4 hours ago

Emily Mahlatsi, who gave her age as 91 and had to be carried into the voting station, also said she could not miss such an opportunity.

"I like my party, they liberated us, they built houses for us and our children... I will vote for them till I die."

Mahlatsi said she was forgetful but if there was one thing she would never forget it was the party that set her free.

The IEC's presiding officer, Joseph Malindi, said the voting process was going smoothly.

"It's going really well, we've seen a lot of people coming to cast their votes, young and old...," he said.

By 11am, over 300 people had already voted.

MORE

Elections-2019

For the latest news, analysis and opinion on the 2019 national elections
Politics
1 day ago

LIVE | Voting delayed in Pretoria West as station 'runs out of ballots'

Stay in the know: All the news, opinion and analysis around the SA 2019 general elections - as it happens!
Politics
10 hours ago

Jobs, jobs, jobs [and education] is all we want - Alexandra voters

As election fever kicked in this week with the casting of special votes on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's general election, the clarion ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'We've played our part' - now the youth must step up, says 61-year-old voter Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile confident of ANC victory in Gauteng Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. EFF most searched party on Google Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
‘I don’t want any further excuses, we must work’: Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ...
X