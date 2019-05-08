Politics

'New government must live up to expectations': Thabo Mbeki

Former president says all politicians are familiar with aspirations of SA citizens

08 May 2019 - 14:13 By AMIL UMRAW
Former president Thabo Mbeki places his ballot papers into the ballot box after casting his vote at Holy Family School on May 8 2019.
Image: Masi Losi

Former president Thabo Mbeki said on Wednesday whichever party wins the national and provincial elections has the responsibility to “live up to the expectations of the people”.

Speaking briefly to the media after casting his vote at the Holy Family College in Johannesburg, Mbeki said all politicians were familiar with the “aspirations of the people”.

Mbeki also refused to respond to questions related to the ANC, saying promoting or campaigning for one's party was unlawful on election day in terms of the laws governing the election period.

Mbeki was also asked to provide advice to the incoming president, saying tackling unemployment, inequality and poverty should be the priority of whoever gets elected to occupy the highest office in the land at the Union Buildings.

“All of us are perfectly familiar with the aspirations of the people. It is common demands that all of our South Africans have,” he said.

“People are very concerned about poverty, unemployment and inequality. Therefore, I think whichever party gets elected, nationally or provincially, those parties have got a very heavy responsibility to practically live up to the expectations of the people.

“I hope really the voters will apply their minds in terms of voting," Mbeki said. 



