Politics

No party is perfect but please vote in the elections: Thuli Madonsela

08 May 2019 - 15:02 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela SAElections2019
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela SAElections2019
Image: Thuli Madonsela via Twitter

SA's former public protector, advocate Thuli Madonsela, says it is important for South Africans to vote in order to determine who will govern their affairs.

Madonsela, who cast her ballot along with millions of other South Africans on Wednesday, said her experience of voting was "fantastic".

"It is fantastic to vote. It's about honouring the fact people died, people sacrificed their lives for us to vote."

She said when voting people should ask themselves what kind of society they wanted to live in.

"One must ask themselves if they want to live in a society where corruption doesn't steal our people's dreams.

"Voting is important because it's that one time you get an opportunity to determine who will govern your affairs," Madonsela said.

Madonsela said people should note that none of the political parties ticked all the boxes and they should vote for the party that ticked the most.

"People should know nobody is perfect. They should vote for the imperfectly perfect."

She encouraged young people to vote, especially those who were registered but had decided not to go to the polls.

"To those who do not want to vote, please rethink your decision. No political party is perfect. Don't make other people make choices for you, because you will live in South Africa."

Voting stations are open until 9pm on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE takes you through the country on Election Day on May 8 2019.

MORE

'Never, never and never again, must South Africa go through what we have gone through,' says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the ANC has learnt its lesson in the last few years and it will no longer allow corruption and patronage ...
Politics
1 hour ago

'You have the right to choose a new leader,' Solly Msimanga urges voters

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says this year’s elections are vital for the country's future.
Politics
5 hours ago

'New government must live up to expectations': Thabo Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki said on Wednesday whichever party wins the national and provincial elections has the responsibility to “live up to the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'We've played our part' - now the youth must step up, says 61-year-old voter Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile confident of ANC victory in Gauteng Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. EFF most searched party on Google Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
‘I don’t want any further excuses, we must work’: Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ...
X