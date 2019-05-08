Old ballies on the ballot: these faces have been on every vote sheet since 1994

Meshoe said the message of reconciliation and nation building that former president Nelson Mandela had championed was abandoned. Instead, the "race card" was too often used to cover up failures.

Buthelezi and Meshoe also described etiquette in parliament, where the IFP held 10 seats and the ACDP three, as "shocking" and indicated that debate had sometimes degenerated into chaos that they had never anticipated.

"The outbursts, physical brawls and disrespect that we see now, taking place in the first democratic parliament. There is undoubtedly a loss of respect for the dignity of parliament among some of its newer members," Buthelezi said.

"During the earlier years of our democratic dispensation, parliament had a decorum that was respected by all MPs. MPs understood the difference between robust debate and disrespect, and members of the public had a high regard for parliament," Meshoe said.

However, despite the "degenerated" parliament, Meshoe said he would go back to parliament as long as ACDP members wanted him to serve them, and that he would hand over the baton when the party chose another leader.

Buthelezi has indicated that he will retire from active politics after the elections. He said that despite the IFP having been led by the same leader since inception, the party was able to remain relevant and reinvent itself to adjust to the changing South African political landscape.

"When a party loses its relevance, it loses support. The mere fact of the IFP’s continued existence and support speaks of its continued relevance.