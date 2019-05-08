Police escort election officials to voting stations amid protests in Free State
Police officers escorted IEC officials on Wednesday after service delivery protests disrupted 12 voting stations at Marquard in the Free State.
IEC Free State spokesperson Mmathabo Rasengane said the police escorted about 90 officials to the various voting stations which opened around 10am.
“Now everything is running smoothly,” Rasengane said.
“They [residents] protest just before elections to make sure their voices are heard by the government. If they don’t deliver or do this for us [residents], we will hit them where it hurts most which is the polls.”
No arrests were made and nobody was injured.
However at other voting stations in Marquard people have started making their ways to go and vote despite this. The area has been identified as one of the hotspots in the province following series of violent protests. #sabcnews #SABCFS pic.twitter.com/15r1bUYcKI— Masiteng Makgala (@masitengmakgala) May 8, 2019