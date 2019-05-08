Police escort election officials to voting stations amid protests in Free State

IEC Free State spokesperson Mmathabo Rasengane said the police escorted about 90 officials to the various voting stations which opened around 10am.

“Now everything is running smoothly,” Rasengane said.

“They [residents] protest just before elections to make sure their voices are heard by the government. If they don’t deliver or do this for us [residents], we will hit them where it hurts most which is the polls.”

No arrests were made and nobody was injured.