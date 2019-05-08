The struggle continues 25 years after apartheid

Twenty-five years after the end of white-minority rule, South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world, held back by corruption and crime.

As the country holds elections on Wednesday in which the African National Congress (ANC) is all but certain to retain power, here is some background:

Decades of apartheid

The race-based system of apartheid that favoured the white minority over the black majority became official government policy in 1948.

It governed all aspects of life, restricting non-whites to unskilled jobs and inferior education, services and living conditions.

Whites controlled politics, the economy and the land.

The system was dismantled nearly five decades later, after a long and bitter struggle, its demise sealed by the April 1994 elections in which blacks were able to vote for the first time.

Mandela

Then ANC leader Nelson Mandela, who had spent 27 years in jail for his efforts to overthrow apartheid, became South Africa's first black president in 1994.

His release from prison in 1990 heralded the country's transition to democracy for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize with the last white president, F.W. de Klerk.

Mandela committed to only one term, stepping down in 1999. Internationally respected as an icon of reconciliation, his death in 2013 was met with an outpouring of emotion worldwide.

Later, in-fighting and graft scandals within the ANC peaked in 2018 when Jacob Zuma was forced to step down as president.