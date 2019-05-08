Voting proceeds peacefully in Bathurst, Eastern Cape, after protests

The site of volatile community protests over the past few months, Nolukhanyo township in Bathurst, near Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape, was quiet on Wednesday morning as voters trickled in to vote at the local community hall.

Among those present there was excitement and a certain expectation that things were going to get better.

Outside the polling station, tables had been set up by various parties to assist voters if they needed help. There was even some camaraderie among the political opponents as they playfully called to each other from their respective positions.

Phaphama Nobele, representing the EFF, said voting had so far gone ahead without any hitches and he hoped it would stay that way for the rest of the day.

Alpheus Vulidlu, a resident of Bathurst, was happy that he had the opportunity to vote in this important election. He said the polling station had been quiet and peaceful.

Former sales rep Chelsea van Eeden Dower was at the Nolukhanyo polling station with her family and seemed pleased that voting was taking place without incident.

At the Titi Jonas multipurpose centre in Thornhill, near Nemato township in Port Alfred, Mkhaliphi Nombuyselo and Florence Nozakhe had just cast their votes. They said they were happy that there had been no intimidation at the polls, adding that they had voted in the hope of resolving problems in their area, including water, sanitation and housing.