Voting running smoothly in Alexandra

Leader of the #AlexTotalShutdown movement Sandile Mavundla said everything was "fine and cool" when he voted on Wednesday morning in Alexandra, which was recently wracked by protests.

"Everything was running smoothly and peacefully," Mavundla said.

Another Alexandra resident, Gibson Ncube, said he also cast his vote in the township without any "hassles".

"It was peaceful, because I was there between 6am and 7am. For now everything is back to normal in Alexandra."

Ncube said no violence had been reported in the township on Wednesday.

The issues raised by the Alexandra community during protest action last month included unresolved land issues and the release of title deeds to unlock future development, court orders prohibiting building on the land, high demand for housing, illegal occupation of houses and other premises for unscrupulous money-making schemes, and illegal connection of water and electricity as well as dangerous electric connections.