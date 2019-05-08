Politics

Voting running smoothly in Alexandra

08 May 2019 - 14:49 By Iavan Pijoos
Alexandra residents are voting without any drama after pre-election protest action in the township.
Alexandra residents are voting without any drama after pre-election protest action in the township.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Leader of the #AlexTotalShutdown movement Sandile Mavundla said everything was "fine and cool" when he voted on Wednesday morning in Alexandra, which was recently wracked by protests.

"Everything was running smoothly and peacefully," Mavundla said.

Another Alexandra resident, Gibson Ncube, said he also cast his vote in the township without any "hassles".

"It was peaceful, because I was there between 6am and 7am. For now everything is back to normal in Alexandra."

Ncube said no violence had been reported in the township on Wednesday.

The issues raised by the Alexandra community during protest action last month included unresolved land issues and the release of title deeds to unlock future development, court orders prohibiting building on the land, high demand for housing, illegal occupation of houses and other premises for unscrupulous money-making schemes, and illegal connection of water and electricity as well as dangerous electric connections.

MORE

'It feels like 1994 all over again': Cyril Ramaphosa after voting in Soweto

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday’s vote reminds him of the 1994 elections.
Politics
3 hours ago

Rain and broken promises take their toll on voting queues in Khayelitsha

Rain and unfulfilled government promises seem to be behind the low turnout of voters in Khayelitsha in Cape Town.
Politics
3 hours ago

'New government must live up to expectations': Thabo Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki said on Wednesday whichever party wins the national and provincial elections has the responsibility to “live up to the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'We've played our part' - now the youth must step up, says 61-year-old voter Politics
  2. Paul Mashatile confident of ANC victory in Gauteng Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. EFF most searched party on Google Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
‘I don’t want any further excuses, we must work’: Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ...
X