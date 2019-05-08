WATCH | 'My grandmother would have loved to be here' - Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday thanked South Africans for sending messages of support to his family following the death of his grandmother Sarah Malema last week.

Malema told journalists that Koko Sarah would have loved to be present on voting day.

"It was always exciting for me to be accompanied by my grandmother when conducting important things and voting is one of those important things, so we would be together," said Malema.

Malema cast his vote at Mponegele Primary School in Seshego, Polokwane. It was the first time he voted without his grandmother by his side.