'We know this is the last chance to fix ANC,' admits Kgalema Motlanthe

Former president says he is confident the ANC will soon fix its 'weaknesses'

08 May 2019 - 09:58 By AMIL UMRAW
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says the ANC realises that these elections are its "last chance" to solve its internal issues.
Image: Greg Marinovich/Newsfire

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe said on Wednesday that the leaders of the ANC are “well aware that this is the last chance” to address issues within the party.

Speaking to the media while queuing to vote at the posh Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg, Motlanthe said he has “no doubt” that the “weaknesses” in the party will be attended to.   

“The leadership of the ANC is well aware that this is the last chance. Therefore I have no doubt in my mind that soon after the elections, they will attend to all the weaknesses in the party,” he said.

Speaking about the possibility of entering into a coalition should the ANC not gain a majority in hotly-contested Gauteng, Motlanthe said it was “not part of the plan”.

“We didn’t campaign for that. We campaigned so that the ANC should get a clear majority in this province, so that wasn’t part of the plan. If it eventually happens, we will take it up from there - but for now, the ANC will win,” he said.

Motlanthe was surrounded by jubilant voters, who took the opportunity to greet the former president and take pictures with him.

He encouraged all South Africans to vote. “This right to vote came at a high price and so it’s a right that people should value and exercise,” he said.

"Those who vote will determine the future of this country. As long as you are going to be living in SA, it’s important to adopt the view that none but yourself can change the future of the establishment."

Many South Africans woke up bright and early on May 8 2019 to cast their vote at their designated stations. We kept up with the thumb pictures on social media and decided to share some.

X