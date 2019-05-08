'We know this is the last chance to fix ANC,' admits Kgalema Motlanthe

Speaking about the possibility of entering into a coalition should the ANC not gain a majority in hotly-contested Gauteng, Motlanthe said it was “not part of the plan”.

“We didn’t campaign for that. We campaigned so that the ANC should get a clear majority in this province, so that wasn’t part of the plan. If it eventually happens, we will take it up from there - but for now, the ANC will win,” he said.

Motlanthe was surrounded by jubilant voters, who took the opportunity to greet the former president and take pictures with him.

He encouraged all South Africans to vote. “This right to vote came at a high price and so it’s a right that people should value and exercise,” he said.

"Those who vote will determine the future of this country. As long as you are going to be living in SA, it’s important to adopt the view that none but yourself can change the future of the establishment."