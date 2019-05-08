Politics

We will win Gauteng: ANC's Paul Mashatile

08 May 2019 - 18:06 By APHIWE DEKLERK
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is confident that his party will do well in Gauteng.

Gauteng is a hotly contested province in these elections with the opposition DA hoping that it and other opposition parties can bring the ANC to below 50% and possibly form a coalition government. 

But Mashatile has expressed confidence in the party's ability to retain the economic heartland, which is home to the largest share of voters. 

Addressing journalists on Wednesday after casting his vote at Wendywood High School in Johannesburg, Mashatile said he was "feeling good".

"We are confident that we will do well," said Mashatile.

He said the mood of the election was good because a sizeable number of people had been coming out to vote. 

But Mashatile played down the impact his own leadership in the province may have had in bringing the ANC to a situation where it might lose the province. He is a key figure in the province, having run the party as its chairperson and was even premier for one term before being elected to the ANC top six in 2017.

"I suspect that if you are a governing party, there will always be pressure because people want delivery ... I don't think it will ever be easy because the demands are quite huge.

"People expect a lot from a governing party; if you are not a governing party, who cares," he said.



HOW THE ANC DID IN GAUTENG IN 2014
Click here to use our elections website to browse past results for your area and track election results

The political big hitters all cast their votes on May 8 2019 as South Africans headed to the election polls. This is what the former leaders as well as the hopeful politicians had to say after casting their vote.

MORE

WATCH LIVE | Elections 2019: Building up to the numbers

We take a look at recent polls, what they tell us about predictions and just how reliable these numbers are.
Politics
44 minutes ago

'Never, never and never again, must South Africa go through what we have gone through,' says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the ANC has learnt its lesson in the last few years and it will no longer allow corruption and patronage ...
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC seeks to reverse sliding support in tough election

The African National Congress faces its toughest electoral test on Wednesday, seeking to reverse a slide in support from voters frustrated by rampant ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Five voting stations not open by 5pm because of protests: IEC Politics
  2. We will win Gauteng: ANC's Paul Mashatile Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. Madiba works his magic in Maritzburg Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
X