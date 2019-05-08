We will win Gauteng: ANC's Paul Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is confident that his party will do well in Gauteng.

Gauteng is a hotly contested province in these elections with the opposition DA hoping that it and other opposition parties can bring the ANC to below 50% and possibly form a coalition government.

But Mashatile has expressed confidence in the party's ability to retain the economic heartland, which is home to the largest share of voters.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday after casting his vote at Wendywood High School in Johannesburg, Mashatile said he was "feeling good".

"We are confident that we will do well," said Mashatile.

He said the mood of the election was good because a sizeable number of people had been coming out to vote.

But Mashatile played down the impact his own leadership in the province may have had in bringing the ANC to a situation where it might lose the province. He is a key figure in the province, having run the party as its chairperson and was even premier for one term before being elected to the ANC top six in 2017.

"I suspect that if you are a governing party, there will always be pressure because people want delivery ... I don't think it will ever be easy because the demands are quite huge.

"People expect a lot from a governing party; if you are not a governing party, who cares," he said.