Politics

'You have the right to choose a new leader,' Solly Msimanga urges voters

08 May 2019 - 11:12 By GRAEME HOSKEN
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga leave the Presbyterian Church of Africa in Dobsonville, Soweto, after casting their votes.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane and DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga leave the Presbyterian Church of Africa in Dobsonville, Soweto, after casting their votes.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says this year’s elections are vital for the country's future.

Speaking shortly before casting his vote at Pretoria’s Capital Park Primary School, Msimanga dubbed the 2019 vote “referendum elections”.

“Its about making a choice on who you want to govern the province and country. Staying away is not a solution. Democracy gives you an opportunity to test a political party. If they fail you, you have the right to chose a new leader,” he said.

“By voting, you provide hope."



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Click here to use our elections website to browse past results for your area and track election results

Echoing the views of party leader Mmusi Maimane, Msimanga said the top issue in people's minds is employment. “Money is being spent on corruption when it should be spent on education, jobs, health and dealing with crime,” he said.

He said the party had planned for several options to take power in the province, including forming coalitions if not it did not gain an outright win. “But coalitions will only be formed with other parties who have the same values as us, which are growing the economy, improving healthcare and education," he said.

“Our maturing democracy is moving us more towards coalition arrangements, which we have learnt a lot about - especially when it comes to what needs to make them work properly.

Maimane casts his vote in Soweto, warns of 'new struggle' for freedom

DA leader Mmusi Maimane described Wednesday’s elections as "historic" after casting his vote in Dobsonville, Soweto.
Politics
2 hours ago

“What we can say is that we will not compromise on our values. We would rather be in opposition than compromise our values.”

Maimane said the DA was confident and excited about the elections. “Our big concern is about people, especially the youth, not turning up. Staying away will not bring change. Change will be brought about [by] exercising your democratic right to vote, which so many people fought and died for," he said.

“Voting allows one to hire and fire politicians.”

READ MORE:

The 10 closest by-election contests in SA since 2016

Since the 2016 municipal elections, there have been several by-elections that were so closely contested that the parties involved bit their ...
Politics
1 day ago

Election day: Everything you need to know to make your mark

Here's what you need to know about voting day.
Politics
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mongameli Bobani praises 'disciplined' Nelson Mandela Bay voters Politics
  2. Service delivery protest disrupts voting in Northern Cape town Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. 'You have the right to choose a new leader,' Solly Msimanga urges voters Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

The many faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa
'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
X