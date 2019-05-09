ANC leads the pack in Northern Cape, EFF making significant gains

The ANC appeared well on track to retain control of the Northern Cape, with just over 80% of the province’s voting districts having completed their tallies by 10.30am on Thursday.

The results show that in Wednesday's elections the party received about 172,000 votes, which translates to 54.9% of the total provincial electorate.

The nearest competitor, the DA, managed to pull only half of that in the same period, at slightly more than 28%.