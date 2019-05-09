Politics

ANC sends condolences to families of voters who died before casting ballots

09 May 2019 - 11:26 By APHIWE DEKLERK
The ANC in Gauteng has sent condolences to the families of two voters who died on Wednesday before casting their votes. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The ANC in Gauteng has sent condolences to the families of two voters who died before they could cast their ballots on Wednesday.

ANC Gauteng provincial spokesperson Tasneem Motara said in a statement that the party's thoughts and prayers were with the families of the deceased.

Susana Marina, 79, collapsed and died in Bophelong in the Vaal region while 67-year-old Dirk Henry Ochse suffered the same fate at Elandspoort in Tshwane as they were about to vote.

"The ANC Gauteng province is saddened by the death of two residents of Sedibeng and Tshwane regions respectively, who on Wednesday ... met their untimely demise before they had the opportunity to cast their votes," said Motara.

Motara said the party sent its deepest condolences.

"The two compatriots understood not only their civic duty to strengthen democracy through universal suffrage but they had a deeper appreciation of the inherent power that one's vote carries in shaping the future of our country," she added.

