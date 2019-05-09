Politics

'Cyril Ramaphosa's government will be accountable': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The former minister in the presidency says ANC victory was delivered by a united ANC

09 May 2019 - 17:55 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
Cyril Ramaphosa hugs Dr Nkosazana Dlaminiu-Zuma after he won the ANC Presidential race during the 54th ANC Elective Conference in Nasrec.
Cyril Ramaphosa hugs Dr Nkosazana Dlaminiu-Zuma after he won the ANC Presidential race during the 54th ANC Elective Conference in Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi

Senior ANC leader Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday South Africans can expect a government that is accountable and which will prioritise service delivery.

Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday visited the IEC centre in KwaZulu-Natal and during a walkabout, said she was satisfied with the party's performance at the polls at the time.

"I am hopeful that we are because we worked hard in government and in the campaign," Dlamini-Zuma said.

At the time, the ANC was leading in both national and provincial polls at 56.9% and 55.81% respectively.



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Click here to use our elections website to track election results

She attributed the strength of the party to unity within it after it's Nasrec elective conference and said that had resulted in a peaceful and impactful campaign.

"We have worked hard and we were united in the campaign. The Nasrec contest was a contest for positions, not about the ANC. We went in united about the ANC and we came out still united about the ANC," she explained.

Dlamini-Zuma said the next administration of the ANC would focus on monitoring the performance of its deployees, from ward councillors to cabinet ministers.

"We will make sure that we don't develop a distance between our people and ourselves that we are always on the ground and understand what is going on and that we are compassionate to our people," she said.

The counting of votes continues.

MORE:

DA's Alan Winde confident of victory as his party leads in the Western Cape

Alan Winde, the DA’s premier candidate for the Western Cape, was confident on Thursday afternoon that his party will pull through with a clear ...
Politics
1 hour ago

It's about land, says Anton Alberts as FF+ shows massive gains

With just 40% of the votes counted, the Freedom Front Plus has emerged as one of the smaller parties performing well in the 2019 general election.
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC looks set to retain Eastern Cape, tiny parties could get a look in

The ANC is set to retain its majority control of the Eastern Cape, with just more than half of the provincial votes captured by lunchtime on Thursday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. It's IFP vs DA for the official opposition spot in KZN Politics
  2. 'Cyril Ramaphosa's government will be accountable': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Politics
  3. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time data and notifications on our elections website Politics
  4. DA's Alan Winde confident of victory as his party leads in the Western Cape Politics
  5. It's about land, says Anton Alberts as FF+ shows massive gains Politics

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X