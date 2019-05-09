EFF rejects call for election re-run

The Economic Freedom Fighters said they will not join smaller political parties in calling for a re-run of the 2019 electoral processes.

EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee said on Thursday evening that they do not support claims that the election was not free and fair.

"We have never lost confidence in the IEC. We can’t cast aspersions on a very important institution," he said.

Gardee said they had always accepted the outcome of the elections. "We have never threatened war or blood over elections. We respect the IEC," he said.

Smaller opposition parties - led by the African Transformation Movement’s Mzwanele Manyi - said they wanted a re-run of the elections, arguing the process was not free and fair.