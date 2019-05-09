Politics

EFF rejects call for election re-run

09 May 2019 - 19:32 By QAANITAH HUNTER
Smaller opposition parties demonstrated at the Results Operation Centre in Tshwane on May 9 2019. The parties, led by ATM's Mzwanele Manyi, are disputing the credibility of the results and are calling for a re-run.
Smaller opposition parties demonstrated at the Results Operation Centre in Tshwane on May 9 2019. The parties, led by ATM's Mzwanele Manyi, are disputing the credibility of the results and are calling for a re-run.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The Economic Freedom Fighters said they will not join smaller political parties in calling for a re-run of the 2019 electoral processes.

EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee said on Thursday evening that they do not support claims that the election was not free and fair.

"We have never lost confidence in the IEC. We can’t cast aspersions on a very important institution," he said.

Gardee said they had always accepted the outcome of the elections. "We have never threatened war or blood over elections. We respect the IEC," he said.

Smaller opposition parties - led by the African Transformation Movement’s Mzwanele Manyi - said they wanted a re-run of the elections, arguing the process was not free and fair.



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Click here to use our elections website to track election results

However, Gardee said that the EFF was happy with its performance thus far.

"We can’t disrupt the EFF in its victory," he said.

With about 60% of the national vote counted, the EFF was at third place with over 9% of the vote, an increase from its 6% of 2014.

In Gauteng, they obtained at over 14%, up from the 10% of 2014, while they appeared second in line in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The party was hoping to be the kingmakers in Gauteng, should the ANC fail to obtain an outright majority.

PODCAST: The Numbers Don't Lie - All hail Kingmaker Malema!

SUBSCRIBE: iono.fm | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

Other political parties who did not join the group calling for a re-run included the DA, the UDM and the IFP.

The grouping that want the IEC to re-run the polls are made up of smaller parties, many of whom have barely reached 5,000 votes nationally. 

MORE:

People 'not ready for BLF', Hlaudi Motsoeneng's ACM sinks without trace

Black First Land First (BLF) is disappointed with its dismal support as shown by  preliminary election results.
Politics
6 hours ago

It's about land, says Anton Alberts as FF+ shows massive gains

With just 40% of the votes counted, the Freedom Front Plus has emerged as one of the smaller parties performing well in the 2019 general election.
Politics
5 hours ago

DA mulls objecting to election result

Opposition party says it is considering its options amid concerns that voters may have been able to cast their ballot more than once
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. PODCAST | VF+ and double votes shift the numbers Politics
  2. LIVE | Election results: SA watches as vote counting continues Politics
  3. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time data and notifications on our elections website Politics
  4. Mmusi Maimane calls for independent audit of election results Politics
  5. EFF rejects call for election re-run Politics

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X