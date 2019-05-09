Politics

Elderly voter dies at polling station in Bophelong

09 May 2019 - 08:12 By Iavan Pijoos
Susan Mohanoua Matona died at a voting station at Mqiniswa Primary School in Bophelong.
Image: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane said he is saddened by the passing of an elderly voter at a voting station in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday.

Susan Mohanoua Matona, 79, died at a voting station at Mqiniswa Primary School in Bophelong.

She was an ANC member in Ward 7 in the municipality.

Municipality spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng said when Matona arrived at the voting station she felt "exhausted and collapsed".

Paramedics declared her dead on the scene.

“Susan Mohanoua Matona is the epitome of our commitment to building a non-sexist, non-racial, democratic and united South Africa," said Moerane.

"We feel very honoured and privileged to have cadres of her calibre."

