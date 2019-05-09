Elections had 'integrity', says IEC despite claims of double-voting

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has assured South Africans of the overall integrity of Wednesday’s voting process in light of widespread allegations that people were able to vote more than once.

Speaking at a press briefing shortly before midnight, IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya said the organisation had identified two instances of potential double voting.

“In the light of serious allegations regarding two potential instances of double voting, the [IEC] would like to ensure voters and all stakeholders of the overall integrity of the voting process.

“It is alleged voters were able to cast more than one vote at different voting stations. The election process contains a number of checks and safeguards which together serve to protect the integrity of the process," he said.