First BLF ignored by voters, then slapped with a gag order over Patrice Motsepe

Thursday was a bad day for Black First Land First.

First, preliminary results from Wednesday's election showed the party has virtually no sway in the court of public opinion, then the party was ordered by a court of law to stop claiming billionaire Patrice Motsepe was involved in plotting a coup d'etat in Botswana.

That is what judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau ruled in the South Gauteng High Court after Motsepe launched an urgent application to get a temporary interdict to stop the party and its leader, Andile Mngxitama, from repeating the allegations.

Mngxitama accused Motsepe in April of "craving Botswana diamonds" in what he believes was a mission in which the businessman was being helped by his sister, Bridgette Radebe, wife of energy minister Jeff Radebe, to interfere with the Botswana government.

AFP reported in April that Botswana had banned Bridgette from entering the country without a visa.

Bridgette's sister, Tshepo Motsepe, is married to President Cyril Ramaphosa.