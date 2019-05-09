Gugile Nkwinti wins 'academic' court battle to block leaked report

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has described a judgment by the North Gauteng High Court interdicting her from releasing a report against minister Gugile Nkwinti as "an academic exercise".

Judge Cassim Sardiwally on Thursday granted the interdict sought by Nkwinti to halt the public release of a report that found he had violated the executive ethics code and the constitution.

Nkwinti argued that Mkhwebane did not provide enough time for him to respond to the report.

But Mkhwebane's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said: "We are puzzled by the order. In our view, the applicant didn't even argue or plead for an interim interdict. It is therefore unclear what the basis for the order is."

He said it was a pity that they are yet to know the reasons for the judgment.

"What puts a spanner in the works is that the report had already been distributed to parties, including the complainant, and that was before the applicant approached the court. It was subsequently published in the media. This renders the judgment rather academic," said Segalwe.