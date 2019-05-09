Politics

‘I vote for a better life’: 116-year-old

09 May 2019 - 06:00 By Belinda Pheto
Phineas Sakara, 116, in the polling station in North West. He was determined to vote, and not happy about the low voter turnout.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Phineas Sakara, who is 116 years old, started his Wednesday at the voting station, and would end it as he does every day, sitting under the grapevine in his garden, greeting his neighbours as they return from work and watching the sun go down.

He was relieved it took only 10 minutes to make his mark, but would not have minded to wait – he vividly remembers elections during apartheid when he could not participate.

