‘I vote for a better life’: 116-year-old

Phineas Sakara, who is 116 years old, started his Wednesday at the voting station, and would end it as he does every day, sitting under the grapevine in his garden, greeting his neighbours as they return from work and watching the sun go down.

He was relieved it took only 10 minutes to make his mark, but would not have minded to wait – he vividly remembers elections during apartheid when he could not participate.



