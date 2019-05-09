Politics

IEC 'pleased' with election day despite glitches

09 May 2019 - 12:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Residents of Siqalo informal settlement outside Mitchells Plain joined the rest of the country to cast their votes yesterday.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Electoral Commission said it was "pleased" with the smooth running of election day on Wednesday.

However, isolated incidents led to a number of stations opening late or not at all.

Here's a round-up of issues commission staff faced. 

Elderly voter dies at polling station in Bophelong

Emfuleni mayor Gift Moerane said he was saddened by the passing of an elderly voter at a voting station in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday.
Limpopo

The IEC suspended one official after a video emerged on social media showing ballot boxes lying on the side of a road. Meanwhile, two men were arrested after they allegedly destroyed ballot papers at a village outside Giyani.

KZN

In KwaZulu-Natal, more than 100 voting stations did not open on time due to sabotage and protests which prevented staff gaining access to the venues. 

More than 100 voting stations not yet open in KZN

Sabotage and protest action has resulted in more than 100 voting stations not being able to open in KwaZulu-Natal by mid-morning on Wednesday.
North West

More than 20 people were arrested on Monday for torching an IEC  officer’s car and disrupting special voting in Ganyesa.

Eastern Cape

Communities in Ginsberg, Idutywa and Cwebe barricaded voting station entrances with burning tyres and rocks.

Western Cape

The IEC moved several voting stations due to roads in Khayelitsha and Plettenberg Bay being blocked with rocks and burning tyres following overnight protest action on Tuesday.






