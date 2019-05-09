IEC 'pleased' with election day despite glitches
The Electoral Commission said it was "pleased" with the smooth running of election day on Wednesday.
However, isolated incidents led to a number of stations opening late or not at all.
Here's a round-up of issues commission staff faced.
Limpopo
The IEC suspended one official after a video emerged on social media showing ballot boxes lying on the side of a road. Meanwhile, two men were arrested after they allegedly destroyed ballot papers at a village outside Giyani.
KZN
In KwaZulu-Natal, more than 100 voting stations did not open on time due to sabotage and protests which prevented staff gaining access to the venues.
North West
More than 20 people were arrested on Monday for torching an IEC officer’s car and disrupting special voting in Ganyesa.
#eNCANow: Residents of Holpan in the Northern Cape took to the streets this morning to raise service delivery concerns. Chaos erupted between police and residents, with rubber bullets being fired. #Election2019 pic.twitter.com/qSs0EZIO9r— eNCA (@eNCA) May 8, 2019
Eastern Cape
Communities in Ginsberg, Idutywa and Cwebe barricaded voting station entrances with burning tyres and rocks.
A protest by Cwebe residents outside Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape has disrupted voting at three voting stations. The stations have not operated since opening. Police are manning the stations. #SABCNews #SaDecides2019#Xse#SAElections2019 #IEC pic.twitter.com/i1bIymLKP8— Zimkhita Macingwane (@ZManqinana) May 8, 2019
Western Cape
The IEC moved several voting stations due to roads in Khayelitsha and Plettenberg Bay being blocked with rocks and burning tyres following overnight protest action on Tuesday.