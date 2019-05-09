IFP member gunned down outside voting station

An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member was shot dead outside a voting station in KwaZulu-Natal, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

IFP MP Narend Singh named the party member as Mthokozisi Ntuli.

"The IFP extends its sincerest condolences to the friends, family and loved ones of IFP branch member Comrade Mthokozisi Ntuli who was tragically shot and killed outside his voting station at Vikindlala School, Ward 1, Greytown," said Singh.

"We condemn this killing in the strongest of terms as there is no place in our society for political intolerance," Singh added.

The party said Ntuli was believed to have been involved in an election-related dispute inside the voting station just shortly before he was killed.

"It is alleged that ANC members were involved. The IEC has confirmed that this tragic and deeply saddening event occurred on election day," Singh said, adding that a National Freedom Party (NFP) member was injured in the incident.

The party said that justice must be served and called on the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to assist the police in its investigation.

SAPS spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed that police were investigating the incident.

"We can confirm that the incident happened at around 1.30am in the early hours of the morning," said Zwane.

This was supposedly after vote counting had been concluded at the polling station.

"The incident happened in the Matimatolo area. One other person was injured and remains in hospital," Zwane said, clarifying that the person had also been shot and wounded.

No arrests have been made yet.