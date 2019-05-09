Politics

It's IFP vs DA for the official opposition spot in KZN

Latest numbers show the ANC is poised to retain control of the province

09 May 2019 - 19:10 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
IEC head Sy Mamabolo during a press briefing on voter fraud at the Results Operation Centre in Tshwane on May 9 2019, where counting of votes for the national elections is under way.
IEC head Sy Mamabolo during a press briefing on voter fraud at the Results Operation Centre in Tshwane on May 9 2019, where counting of votes for the national elections is under way.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The biggest battle in KwaZulu-Natal is set to be for the official opposition spot, currently being fought for by the DA and the IFP.

With 31.2% of the votes captured, the IFP was leading the battle with 19.97%, almost double the total votes it received in the 2014 general elections, while the DA lagged behind with just over 10%.

However, DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the party was not yet worried about losing the number two spot to the IFP.

"Looking at where these votes have came from, its mainly northern KZN which is predominantly an IFP stronghold.

"For us to have over 10% from that side means we have grown enough to get votes from a predominantly IFP stronghold," Mncwango said.

He said the game changer for the DA would come when numbers from eThekwini and Msunduzi began trickling in.

"We have been informed by party agents that we have taken the biggest share of areas that are Indian-dominated in eThekwini and Msunduzi, once those numbers come the picture will become clearer but we are positive that we will retain the official opposition spot," he added.



INTERACTIVE MAPS, RICH DATA & MORE
Click here to use our elections website to track election results

IFP leader Narend Singh said the party was certainly going to do much better than it did in 2014.

"We are looking to get back to the number two spot, return and build from there," he said.

Singh attributed the IFP's growth to hard work during the campaign.

"Our leader (Mangosuthu Buthelezi) who, despite being in mourning over the loss of his wife, continued with the campaign and supported the party.

"We are extremely happy with the results so far," he added.

At the time, the ANC was at 55.95%. Party spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said they expect to surpass the 64% the party received in 2014.

"The biggest ANC regions (eThekwini, Msunduzi, Ilembe, Ugu) have not been captured, we are quite confident that we will do better than we did in 2014," she said.

MORE

'Duplicate voters' arrested in KZN, says IEC

The Independent Electoral Commission expected South Africans to be honest at the voting stations.
Politics
4 hours ago

Early runaway lead for DA in the Western Cape

The DA has a runaway lead in the Western Cape thus far, with 57% of the province's votes counted by 8am on Thursday marked in its favour.
Politics
10 hours ago

IFP confident of winning Nkandla

Of the 1,545 votes cast by residents of former president Jacob Zuma's village in Nkandla, the IFP believes strongly that over half will go to the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. It's IFP vs DA for the official opposition spot in KZN Politics
  2. 'Cyril Ramaphosa's government will be accountable': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Politics
  3. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time data and notifications on our elections website Politics
  4. DA's Alan Winde confident of victory as his party leads in the Western Cape Politics
  5. It's about land, says Anton Alberts as FF+ shows massive gains Politics

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X