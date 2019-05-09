Like father like son... except when it comes to voting for this Mthatha duo

Axola Skobhana, 22, a bachelor of education student said he voted for the EFF because he believes that it will address the injustices they have experienced before.

“The EFF is the only organisation that has proved that it can provide for the people of South Africa. I decided to vote EFF because I want change in South Africa. Currently, everyday in this institution we’re facing the challenges of registration in the beginning of the year where students are financially excluded and turned away because they don’t have the money to register. We believe that an EFF government will be able to address such challenges,” he said.

He also believes that the EFF has grown exponentially and will dislodge the DA as the official opposition after the elections.

“The victory for the EFF is certain and we are going to dislodge the DA as the official opposition because the EFF has grown significantly now,” he said.

Khanyisa Nomda, 24, a bachelor of administration honours student from Flagstaff, said she voted for the Pan Africanist Congress because she believed in their ideology of liberating Africans in the political, economic and cultural spheres.

She was unfazed by years of infighting within the party over the leadership which resulted in four factions and dented the party’s hope of making any inroads among the electorate and believed it could still deliver on the land issue.

“It’s no secret that it’s the PAC that first championed the issue of land in this country. Yes, infighting within the party has overwhelmed everything that the PAC stood for but the struggle continues,” she said.

Thuthuzela Maqakatha, 35, a nurse at a private hospital in Mthatha, voted for Vuyolwethu Zungula’s African Transformation Movement because she believes that it is the only organisation that has brought hope for change.

“In the past I wasted my vote on parties such as the ANC and UDM but I have not seen any change since 1994. I have high hopes that the ATM is not going to look at which party a person voted for before they could get a job. And tenders will not go to certain individuals because as things stand tenders are only benefiting a few people and we can’t be rich because we are not getting,” she said.