LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time data and notifications on our elections website

This week, South Africa went to the polls to elect a new government. Now the TimesLIVE 2019 elections website brings the results to life in real time with interactive maps and displays, using information sourced from the Electoral Commission of SA.

Get a quick overview of results for your areas of interest in the country, like municipalities or provinces, or sign up for in-browser notifications for those areas and we'll let you know every time the counting passes a milestone.