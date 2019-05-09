Multiple voting, ANC vs IFP, first-time voters: Five must-read 2019 election stories

South Africans cast their votes on Wednesday during the highly anticipated general elections. While everything went smoothly at some voting stations, concerns were raised at others.

From the battle between the ANC and IFP in Nkandla, to multiple voting, here are five must-read stories on the elections.

ANC vs IFP

Both the ANC and IFP said they were confident of winning the village of KwaNxamalala in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where former president Jacob Zuma is from. In an interview with TimesLIVE, the IFP's Phumzile Magwaza said residents had assured them during door-to-door campaigns that they would not vote ANC.

The ANC's Sbongiseni Bhengu was just as confident, saying his party's campaign had been stronger than that of its opponent.