Multiple voting, ANC vs IFP, first-time voters: Five must-read 2019 election stories
South Africans cast their votes on Wednesday during the highly anticipated general elections. While everything went smoothly at some voting stations, concerns were raised at others.
From the battle between the ANC and IFP in Nkandla, to multiple voting, here are five must-read stories on the elections.
ANC vs IFP
Both the ANC and IFP said they were confident of winning the village of KwaNxamalala in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where former president Jacob Zuma is from. In an interview with TimesLIVE, the IFP's Phumzile Magwaza said residents had assured them during door-to-door campaigns that they would not vote ANC.
The ANC's Sbongiseni Bhengu was just as confident, saying his party's campaign had been stronger than that of its opponent.
First-time voters express excitement
First-time voters dominated social media. Some shared their excitement about having made their mark, while others said they weren't sure if they had lent their votes to the right party.
Keeping legacies alive
Residents from Orlando West in Soweto said they were excited to vote and to keep the legacies of former president Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela alive. Young and old came out in numbers, despite the cold, to cast their votes at Orlando West High School.
Multiple voting
Political parties are questioning the integrity of the IEC after reports of people voting more than once circulated on social media. The official opposition Democratic Alliance had, by Wednesday evening, raised 600 complaints with the IEC.
The ANC dismissed these claims, saying voter fraud would not have gone undetected by the IEC.
Pretoria voting delay
A Pretoria West voting station ran out of ballot papers, which saw scores of voters standing in line for hours, demanding to cast their votes. Speaking to TimesLive on condition of anonymity, IEC officials said they noticed around mid-morning that they did not have enough ballot papers for the 4,000 registered voters.