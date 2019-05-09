PODCAST | VF+ and double votes shift the numbers

At the time of publishing this podcast, Freedom Front Plus had taken strides in the voting numbers to be the fourth largest party in South Africa.

With just over 40% of the votes counted, the FF+ had emerged as one of the smaller parties that had performed well in the 2019 general election. In fact, with 60% of the votes still to be counted, the FF+ already had more votes than it garnered in the election five years ago.

We talk about this rise of the right with resident data analyst Paul Berkowitz and about just what that means - not only for South Africa, but the chipping away at the Democratic Alliance along with the newly formed party of former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, GOOD.

PODCAST: The Numbers Don't Lie - VF+ and double votes change the game