Politics

#SAElections2019: First-time voters share their experiences

09 May 2019 - 06:52 By Unathi Nkanjeni
First-time voters have shared their experiences on social media.
First-time voters have shared their experiences on social media.
Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Many South Africans who cast their votes in Wednesday's general elections were first-time voters.

A few shared their experiences on social media. Some said they hoped their votes would make a difference, while others said they had made no mistakes.

Here are some tweets from first-timers:

Seventeen voting stations remain closed, reports IEC

Seventeen voting stations were still closed on Wednesday at 11.30am - but voting is generally “proceeding well”.
Politics
19 hours ago

Voting running smoothly in Alexandra

Leader of the #AlexTotalShutdown movement Sandile Mavundla said everything was "fine and cool" when he voted on Wednesday morning in Alexandra, which ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Election day: Everything you need to know to make your mark

Here's what you need to know about voting day.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Elderly voter dies at polling station in Bophelong Politics
  2. ANC looking strong in Gauteng, KZN, but it's too soon to call Politics
  3. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time data and notifications on our elections website Politics
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Is Cyril in charge? Will he tackle ANC thugs? Well, don’t ... Ideas
  5. ANC leads as election results trickle in Politics

Latest Videos

#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
X