#SAElections2019: First-time voters share their experiences
Many South Africans who cast their votes in Wednesday's general elections were first-time voters.
A few shared their experiences on social media. Some said they hoped their votes would make a difference, while others said they had made no mistakes.
Here are some tweets from first-timers:
Mpho Tshwane (29) says he will be voting for the first time today. #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9n2h34eeia— Palesa Dlamini (@PalesaDlamini_0) May 8, 2019
Today I went to the voting booth with the aim of voting with my mind: to split my vote for the first time ever. But I couldn’t bring myself to it. My heart led me differently. As a Zulu saying goes: inhliziyo ayiphakelwa.— The Honourable (@TheDukeofOndini) May 8, 2019
I’m so proud of mine, voting for the first time.— Mbali KaShongwe Gcabashe (@MaShongwe) May 8, 2019
I’m a mother of a voter, a whole voter!
😳😳😳🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#2019Elections #SADecides2019 pic.twitter.com/n2lkRB4X3M
Voting for the first time, proud to say I didn't make the same mistake my folks did/do #IVotedEFF pic.twitter.com/h04qnyyZql— NotThatDeep (@freddy_makola) May 8, 2019
Voting for the first time. I’m so proud of myself because I have made an informed decision. Phata Ramaphosa 🖤💚💛#VoteANC pic.twitter.com/6NSDY2433y— Yaya🌻 (@YangaNgcese) May 8, 2019
Voting for the first time but I promise you I did not make mistake #IVotedEFF pic.twitter.com/Y70aksWRZR— Dillon💯 (@DillonSee3) May 8, 2019
It felt good voting for the first time @EFFSouthAfrica rentse taba tsateng pic.twitter.com/TcXP7VWrZA— ThatoDescent (@DescentThato) May 8, 2019