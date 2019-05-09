Politics

WATCH | MP demonstrates how to dupe the election thumb mark system

09 May 2019 - 13:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Domestos and bicarbonate of soda are just some of the substances used by voters to remove election thumb marks. 

After casting her vote on Wednesday, Cope MP Deidre Carter put Domestos to the test and removed the mark, saying this could have allowed her to vote multiple times.

"I went to the kitchen and I got the Domestos. I didn't even have to rub and it worked." She said she raised her concern with an electoral officer.

Courtney Sampson, the IEC officer in the Western Cape, did not deny it was possible to vote twice. "Anything is possible in today's world and I don't think one must shy away from it."



