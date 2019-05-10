ANC takes commanding lead in election, but support ebbs

The ANC was headed toward victory in the election on Friday, partial results showed, though the party was on course for its worst performance in a national poll in its 25 years in government.

As of 3am, ballots in 72 percent of 22,925 voting districts had been counted. The tallies put the ANC on 57 percent in the parliamentary race, with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) on 22 percent and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on 10 percent.

The former liberation party of Nelson Mandela has not won less than a 60 percent share of the vote since it swept to power in SA's first all-race election in 1994, marking the end of white minority rule.

Based on the latest results from the Electoral Commission, analysts predicted the ANC was set for a vote share of between 55 and 59 percent. A poor showing for the ANC would embolden opponents of President Cyril Ramaphosa and risk a potential challenge to his leadership, analysts have said.