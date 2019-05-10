Elections 2019: three scenarios that Mzansi poked fun at
While the South African 2019 general elections sparked serious conversations around issues of unemployment and the general state of the country, some joined in on the conversations through memes.
Using the hashtag #SAelections2019, tweeps served memes for days.
ZCC a threat to EFF, DA and ANC
The Zion Christian Church is known for its massive following and this tweep felt the church could have posed a serious threat to the top three parties, had it also registered as a political organisation.
Ma EFF, ANC and DA you're lucky ZCC's not a political party!!!#SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/1QEahQFEsb— Data ya Tura😭 (@MadikelaMakgaba) May 8, 2019
ACM vs ANC
Imagine voting for Hlaudi Motsoeneng's African Content Movement (ACM), thinking you're voting for the ANC.
After Voting For ACM Think Is ANC 😭😭 #SAElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dFsJqdtk0A— 🔥Søň Of Dŕäģõn🔥 (@LuuTeeMoiloa) May 8, 2019
Ex-lover revenge
Forget blasting an ex-lover who hurt you on social media for all to see. What if a bitter ex inked your thumb more than even Domestos and bicarbonate of soda could remove.
Humour in SA is the only Positive thing left in this country 😂😂😂😂#2019Elections #SAelections2019 pic.twitter.com/6TvX8KtQni— Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) May 8, 2019