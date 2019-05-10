Politics

Elections 2019: three scenarios that Mzansi poked fun at

10 May 2019 - 06:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
As the votes roll in, Mzansi was there for the jokes.
Image: Gallo Images

While the South African 2019 general elections sparked serious conversations around issues of unemployment and the general state of the country, some joined in on the conversations through memes.

Using the hashtag #SAelections2019, tweeps served memes for days.

ZCC a threat to EFF, DA and ANC

The Zion Christian Church is known for its massive following and this tweep felt the church could have posed a serious threat to the top three parties, had it also registered as a political organisation.

ACM vs ANC

Imagine voting for Hlaudi Motsoeneng's African Content Movement (ACM), thinking you're voting for the ANC.

Ex-lover revenge

Forget blasting an ex-lover who hurt you on social media for all to see. What if a bitter ex inked your thumb more than even Domestos and bicarbonate of soda could remove.

