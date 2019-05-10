Politics

Five must-watch videos from the 2019 elections

10 May 2019 - 06:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Top 5 must watch election videos. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lucky Maibi

To say that there was a lot riding on this year's general elections would be an understatement.

From the many faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa to the double-voting claims, election day was LIT and political parties pulled out all the stops.

Here is a wrap of our top five must-watch videos: 

The many faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa:

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the man at the helm of the ANC, has to embody many different characters in order to reach all his audiences. We followed Cyril Ramaphosa on his campaign trail to show you his different faces. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Double-voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!

Voters and politicians have said the indelible ink placed on the left thumbs of voters could easily be removed using cleaning products. IEC officials have said it is possible to vote more than once but doubts it would influence the election outcome. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

This is not an election, it's a referendum': Watch the political top dogs vote

The political big hitters all cast their votes on May 8 2019 as South Africans headed to the election polls. This is what the former leaders as well as the hopeful politicians had to say after casting their vote. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

‘I voted for EFF, it’s not a secret.’ Julius Malema casts his vote in 2019 elections

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema casts his vote for his own party on May 8 2019. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

'It is not war, it is democracy': Jacob Zuma casts his vote in the 2019 elections

Jacob Zuma spoke to the press after casting his vote in the South African elections on May 8 2019. Zuma said he believes 'big parties will be in front and the smaller parties will follow' after the votes have been counted. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

