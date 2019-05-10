Mzansi has high hopes as EFF youth get set for parliament
The 2019 election results keep trickling in and while they are not yet final, they're beginning to take shape.
EFF supporters and students are beaming with pride as the party has exceeded a million votes.
Naledi Chirwa and other Fees Must Fall activists in the EFF are dominating conversations on Twitter as those who voted for the party celebrate that they are headed to parliament. They hope the activists will continue the fight for free higher education.
The fact that we have delivered the #FeesMustFall students to parliament, we are sooo proooud of that well done fighters. pic.twitter.com/W0PQkz59O9— Sello (@SelloTshwaane) May 10, 2019
#FridayFeeling 🔥— Mmathapelo_Thapi_Tleane (@Thapi_T) May 10, 2019
Uphephela will deliver@NalediChirwa
Vuyani Pambo
Peter Keetse
Piaba Madokwe
my vote for @EFFSouthAfrica will deliver #FeesMustFall students to parliament. My generation & feminists are represented✊🏾We contributed to the 1 million votes
#ElectionResults 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/btmUBSDOiH
#feesmustfall hope you are ready for another round... I can already see the brews. 👀— dexter aps (@dexteraps) May 10, 2019
Naledi Chirwa in Parliament is my one big victory out of these elections. #SAelectionresults— Mbali (@Mbali_Languza) May 10, 2019
The only thing that excites me about the elections' results is that @NalediChirwa is going to Parliament. Sesi reago tshepa😭👑❤— Maite Shingange❤ (@IShingz) May 9, 2019
😭😭❤️❤️❤️I can't wait to see you in Parliament sis, it makes me emotional.— Nombuso (@MbusoMkhwanazi) May 10, 2019
Power to @EFFSouthAfrica 💯 growth. All the young people ba ngena @NalediChirwa . This is for you ..... pic.twitter.com/YcKhphnh1G— #inappropriatewoman (@pozcandy) May 9, 2019