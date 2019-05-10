Politics

Mzansi has high hopes as EFF youth get set for parliament

10 May 2019 - 15:54 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Fees Must Fall is trending on Twitter as the EFF exceeds a million votes.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks

The 2019 election results keep trickling in and while they are not yet final, they're beginning to take shape.

EFF supporters and students are beaming with pride as the party has exceeded a million votes.

Naledi Chirwa and other Fees Must Fall activists in the EFF are dominating conversations on Twitter as those who voted for the party celebrate that they are headed to parliament. They hope the activists will continue the fight for free higher education.



