Parties threaten court action unless election audit established by Saturday morning

Twenty-seven disgruntled political parties have put the Independent Electoral Commission on terms, threatening Electoral Court action if the body doesn’t appoint an independent auditor and review election results by 11am on Saturday.

In a lawyer’s letter bearing the title “extremely urgent”, the parties staged an eleventh-hour effort to have their parlous performance at the polls reviewed.

The parties concerned are: Forum 4 Service Delivery, African Content Movement, International Revelation Congress, Ecoforum, Better Residents Association, CPM, South African National Congress of Traditional Authorities, Women Forward, Land Party, ATM, PAU, SRWP, Alliance for Transformation, COPE, African Renaissance Unity, African Security Congress, SANCOTA, Compatriots of South Africa, NPA, IRC, NAPF, NFP, PAC, PRM and African Covenant.