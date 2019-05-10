Politics

Party crasher: Cyril is more popular than the ANC

10 May 2019 - 06:00 By isaac mahlangu and NEO GOBA
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo
Image: Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s popularity appears to have saved the ANC as some voters split their votes, choosing him in the national ballot but snubbing his party in the provincial vote.

A trend in which voters split their national and provincial votes, in support of Ramaphosa nationally, emerged in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, with more than half of all voting districts declared by Thursday night.

