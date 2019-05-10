SAElections2019: three voting surprises that left us shook

Most elections are full of surprises right up until - and after - the polls close on election day.

The 2019 general elections were no different, with some shockers in the form of the vast number of spoilt ballots and the unexpected success of a small party that was criticised for having a white nationalist agenda. And each year, there are a few parties that experts thought they had a handle on, only to be perplexed by the results.

Here are three surprises from this year's elections:

Spoilt ballots

Making your X and moving right along was the protocol. However, some people managed to get this simple task very wrong.