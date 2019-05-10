Twar: EFF's Dali Mpofu vs ANC's Fikile Mbalula - 'The mighty have fallen'
Emotions are running high as politicians anxiously await the final release of the election results.
EFF's national chairperson Dali Mpofu and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula got into a heated war of words on Twitter amid the preliminary release of the 2019 elections results by the IEC, which showed the ANC in the lead, despite experiencing a significant loss of votes.
Throwing shade at the party, Mpofu said they should not celebrate yet, as the results were not final. "Is it me or is the people's movement actually celebrating early results showing that it has dropped to below 55% nationally?"
Is it me or is the "Peoples Movement" actually CELEBRATING early results showing that it has dropped to BELOW 55% nationally??— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) May 9, 2019
From Zuma's 62%....In election language it would be a bloodbath!
How the mighty have fallen!😂😂😂#HowToEatABuffalo
The tweet landed on Mbalula's timeline, who quickly responded to it by mocking the EFF calling themselves a government in waiting.
Government in waiting Eff 😂😂😂😂advocate my comrade Dali mpofu.— Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) May 9, 2019
Mpofu did not let Mbalula slide, saying the EFF are indeed a government in waiting and that they would lead "in your lifetime". Referring to Mbalula's position in the party, Mpofu said he had nothing to celebrate as the ANC's votes declined.
We ARE a Government In Waiting Cde Mbaks!— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) May 9, 2019
We WILL govern in your lifetime..In a few weeks or in a few years..Its a question of TIME!
I wouldn't CELEBRATE if I were the campaign manager after such severe vote shedding & big DECLINE!
I believe I might be seeing you very soon!!😜