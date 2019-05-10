Voting in Western Cape went well despite some glitches, say observers

The fact that some voters could cast their ballots at stations other than the ones they were registered at was responsible for some delays in the Western Cape on election day.

This is an observation made by the More Than Peace election observer teams, which were deployed in a number of stations in the province during the national and provincial elections on Wednesday.

More Than Peace, a coalition of faith-based organisations working for peace and justice, said most polling stations had operated well and according to plan, except for the provision which allowed voters to vote where they were not registered.

"This created significant delays and queues early on which were compounded by the depletion of ballot papers and VEC 4 forms across a significant number of polling stations as the day progressed.

"The administration of the VEC 4 forms added stress to the presiding officers and staff. We observed their exhaustion as the day wore on and particularly during the counting process later in the day," said Rev Annie Kirke, from the coalition.

She said the option of voting anywhere in the province also revealed a systemic vulnerability in the prevention of voter fraud.