WATCH | 'Disappointing but not devastating': Politicians react to Western Cape results

With 55.58% of the vote, the DA has retained power in the Western Cape.

Politicians from the DA, EFF and ANC spoke about their parties' results in the Western Cape.

"It's a huge, huge task ahead but I'm really grateful," said Alan Winde, premier-elect of the Western Cape.

"It's disappointing but not devastating," said Ebrahim Rasool, the ANC's election head in the province.

Melikhaya Xego, the EFF's provincial chair, said his party was happy with the outcome.

"It has shown growth in the organisation ... in particular with young people," he said.