Politics

WATCH | South Africa 'unlikely to have a coalition government'

10 May 2019 - 06:41 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Coalitions - it's the buzzword as the final results from the general elections are finalised. Who will partner with whom? Who is willing to get into bed with the enemy?

Sunday Times parliamentary editor Thabo Mokone takes us through the advantages that come with coalitions and why he thinks there won't be many unions.

"The current governing party, the ANC, I think will still win with an outright majority to form a government on its own. Its majority will be significantly reduced, but still allowing them to form a government on its own."

