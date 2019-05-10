Politics

What the FF happened? They did slaan terug (sort of)

10 May 2019 - 09:00 By PENWELL DLAMINI
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald.
The FF Plus has credited its electoral growth to clear messaging on policy issues such as land reform and the mistakes committed by its rival parties.

The party gained a lot of ground in the 2019 national election and was well on course to be among the five largest parties in the incoming parliament after more than 52% of the national votes had been counted at 6pm on Thursday.

