What the FF happened? They did slaan terug (sort of)
10 May 2019 - 09:00
The FF Plus has credited its electoral growth to clear messaging on policy issues such as land reform and the mistakes committed by its rival parties.
The party gained a lot of ground in the 2019 national election and was well on course to be among the five largest parties in the incoming parliament after more than 52% of the national votes had been counted at 6pm on Thursday.
