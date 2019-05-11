ANC accepts voters' mandate in KZN with 'honour and great humility'

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will conduct a detailed analysis of the election results to determine whether the party lost any votes to other political parties.

This was revealed by ANC provincial deputy chairman Mike Mabuyakhulu during a media briefing held at the Electoral Commission results centre in Durban on Saturday.

“We will do a detailed analysis of the results and that analysis should tell us whether we have lost any votes to any other party,” said Mabuyakhulu.

The ANC received 54.22% of the votes in the province during the 2019 general elections — a decline from the 65.3% it achieved in 2014. The IFP regained its status as the official opposition after garnering 16.34% of the votes, dislodging the DA which got 13.4%.