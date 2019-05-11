Politics

DA comfortably takes overseas vote

11 May 2019 - 07:37 By Matthew Savides
Voting is an expression of what is possible, it lets us imagine a better tomorrow : Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Mmusi Maimane via Twitter

The Democratic Alliance comfortably won the "out of country" votes in this week's elections.

Figures on the Electoral Commission (IEC) website show that the party won 74.45% of the overseas vote, which took place on April 27.

Of the total 19,882 votes cast overseas, the DA got 14,802 of them.

The ANC trailed with 2,153 (or 10.83%), followed by the Freedom Front Plus (908 votes, 4.57%), the EFF (765 votes, 3.85%), the ACDP (338 votes, 1.7%) and the Capitalist Party of SA (232 votes, 1.17%).

At the bottom end, the SA National Congress of Traditional Authorities, the Better Residents Association and the African Congress of Democrats got only one vote each, while 13 parties failed to get even a single vote.

