IEC will ‘vigorously’ oppose any legal action by disgruntled parties

In a lawyer’s letter bearing the title “extremely urgent”, the parties staged an eleventh-hour effort to have their parlous performance at the polls reviewed.

The parties concerned were: Forum 4 Service Delivery, African Content Movement, International Revelation Congress, Ecoforum, Better Residents Association, CPM, South African National Congress of Traditional Authorities, Women Forward, Land Party, ATM, PAU, SRWP, Alliance for Transformation, COPE, African Renaissance Unity, African Security Congress, SANCOTA, Compatriots of South Africa, NPA, IRC, NAPF, NFP, PAC, PRM and African Covenant.

The commission said in its response on Saturday it had received 47 objections, of which five were upheld and five withdrawn by the objecting parties. Most of the objections did not meet the requirements of section 55 and lacked any evidence of irregularity, it said.

“The commission is satisfied with the integrity of its systems. Additionally, the commission has further instituted an independent technical assurance process involving a random sample of 1,020 voting districts to be conducted by the Statistician-General and is awaiting the findings of this process.

“Based on the findings and all other complaints and objections received, the commission will make a decision on the outcome of the elections later today (Saturday),” the statement read.