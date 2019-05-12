ANC will be cleaned 'of all bad tendencies': Ramaphosa promises

The real work starts now. That was the message from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday during an ANC celebration rally outside Luthuli House in the Johannesburg city centre.

“Now is the time to work, because this is now when the real work begins … This [party] is the face of service delivery. Our people who were protesting, our people who were not happy with us, it’s not that they were mad … They were expressing their frustration. Now is the time for us to go and address their concerns. As the leadership, we are going to go back to all those communities which were raising issues," said Ramaphosa.

The ruling party won 57.5% of the votes in the recent general elections, retaining power for the next five years.