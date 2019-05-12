Politics

Headman is arrested for setting school alight in pre-election protest

12 May 2019
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A headman is in custody after being arrested on charges related to arson at a rural North West school.

The school was allegedly targeted in a community protest because it had been designated as a voting station for the May 8 general elections.

North West police said 53-year-old Moto Joshua Motlhabane, the headman of Tlhakajeng Section in Kraaipan village, was remanded in custody until May 17, after a brief appearance before the Atamelang Magistrate’s Court this past Friday.

Motlhabane's arrest and court appearance stems from a community protest on May 3, during which community members pelted Tlhakajeng Primary School with stones and set it alight.

Extensive damage was caused to the school building, furniture and equipment, said police.

The headman also faces a charge of negligent driving. He allegedly overturned his vehicle while driving away from the school.

He was admitted to hospital due to injuries he sustained.

