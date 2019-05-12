Post-victory showdown looms for ANC

An emboldened President Cyril Ramaphosa will face off with detractors in the ANC tomorrow at a special meeting of the party's top brass.

Top of the agenda will likely be secretary-general Ace Magashule's increasingly divisive behaviour, downsizing the cabinet, disgraced candidates on the ANC parliamentary list, and which ministers will stay or go.

The president's hand has been strengthened by an electoral win for which he has been credited, albeit with a declined majority.

Insiders said Ramaphosa's supporters are planning to confront Magashule about his negative effect on the party's performance.

“Everyone knew that we would have done far worse if it was not for the president … so I don’t know why the SG would go out and make his view known. He is publicly opposing the president,” a national executive committee member said yesterday.

A showdown is also looming over controversial figures who are facing allegations of corruption but remain on the ANC’s parliamentary list. The red-flagged candidates could be told to step aside or be forced off the list.

