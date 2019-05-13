Politics

Dispute at ANC NEC meeting over premiership of North West

13 May 2019 - 21:08 By Qaanitah Hunter
Incumbent premier of North West Job Mokgoro.
Incumbent premier of North West Job Mokgoro.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A dispute over who should be the premier of the North West emerged at a special ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday as a proposal that the incumbent premier Job Mokgoro continue in his role was rejected. 

The NEC met to discuss who should be the premier in the eight provinces where the ANC got a majority after last week’s elections. 

In a statement issued late on Monday, party secretary-general Ace Magashule said talks were still ongoing. 

“Pertaining to the North West the premier candidate will be announced in due course following internal engagements,” he said. 

Over the weekend, a dispute emerged after ANC structures said the tentative leadership structure headed by two NEC members, Obed Bapela and Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, could not be in charge of determining who should be premier. 

The ANC in the North West has been in disarray since the axing of former premier Supra Mahumapelo last year. The ANC dropped over 4% in the province. 

It is understood that it was argued in the NEC meeting that Mokgoro should be allowed to continue as premier as the province is still under administration in terms of Section 100 of the constitution. 

“The argument was that he must continue rebuilding and reorganising the provincial government,” a source said. 

Another source said that an argument for gender parity among premiers was raised and the provincial leadership was told to go back and consult and find a suitable woman candidate. 

So far, five of the seven agreed upon premier candidates were men. 

Other names considered for the position included MEC for local government in the province Motlalepula Ziphora Rosho as well as ANC head of elections Saliva Molapisi. 

The SACP in the North West confirmed that they reiterated the view that Mokgoro should remain premier. 

“The deployment of a new person will tamper with the reorganisation of the ANC and government,” said SACP provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha. 

ANC North West convenor Obed Bapela would not comment on the matter

MORE

Post-victory showdown looms for ANC

An emboldened President Cyril Ramaphosa will face off with detractors in the ANC tomorrow at a special meeting of the party's top brass.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC NEC won't discuss election results: Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party would not discuss the outcome of the general elections at its national executive committee meeting ...
Politics
5 hours ago

North West Premier Job Mokgoro explains where it all went wrong

Before taking over the troubled North West province, Professor Job Mokgoro had already distinguished himself as a tough administrator. 
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC decides on premiers - and 5 of the 7 are men Politics
  2. Dispute at ANC NEC meeting over premiership of North West Politics
  3. Maimane a no-show at DA presser about his future Politics
  4. Buthelezi, 90, to return to parliament Politics
  5. Journalist who voted twice did it in the public interest: editors' forum Politics

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X