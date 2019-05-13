Politics

Floyd Shivambu on Trevor Noah: 'He doesn't deserve to be dignified'

13 May 2019 - 06:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The EFF's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Financial Mail

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah received mixed reaction from South Africans after a video of him comparing EFF leader Julius Malema to US president Donald Trump was released on Friday.

The comedian made reference to moments from Malema’s political career, including a clip from an interview where he (Malema) spoke about killing white people.

“Julius Malema talks about genocide like he’s remodelling his kitchen,” said Noah.

The clip saw him trend on Twitter for most of the weekend, with some claiming he had 'sold out' while others applauded his comments.

The EFF's  Floyd Shivambu took to social media to call Noah a “puppet of establishment".

Zindzi Mandela retweeted Shivambu's message while Malema also had a not so subtle message.

The clip appears to have been deleted off The Daily Show's Twitter and Facebook pages. But that hasn't stopped it from being shared on social media.

The comment has continued to be a major discussion point on social media. Some people have pointed out that Noah has previously taken shots at former president Jacob Zuma, while others have said the timing of the clip (during the result of the general elections) was suspicious.

