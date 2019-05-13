Floyd Shivambu on Trevor Noah: 'He doesn't deserve to be dignified'

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah received mixed reaction from South Africans after a video of him comparing EFF leader Julius Malema to US president Donald Trump was released on Friday.

The comedian made reference to moments from Malema’s political career, including a clip from an interview where he (Malema) spoke about killing white people.

“Julius Malema talks about genocide like he’s remodelling his kitchen,” said Noah.

The clip saw him trend on Twitter for most of the weekend, with some claiming he had 'sold out' while others applauded his comments.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu took to social media to call Noah a “puppet of establishment".